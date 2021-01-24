Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,400.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMPGY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Compass Group from $1,420.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $25.76.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

