Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $981.66 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Compound has a market cap of $981.66 million and $203.58 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $220.05 or 0.00700578 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,461,062 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.