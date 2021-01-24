Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.0360 on Major Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $343,744.32 and approximately $26,917.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,616.29 or 0.99865595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00025371 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.76 or 0.00780042 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.71 or 0.00329782 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00155175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002570 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002039 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,348,473 coins and its circulating supply is 9,536,878 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.