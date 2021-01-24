Connectome (CNTM) One Day Volume Hits $1.59 Million

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Connectome has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome token can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003786 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00077513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.13 or 0.00868757 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00055314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.20 or 0.04480754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018160 BTC.

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Connectome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

