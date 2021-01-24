Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $32,000. South State CORP. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

NYSE:STZ opened at $226.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.