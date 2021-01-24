Content Neutrality Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $73,237.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $962,771.53 and approximately $73,237.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

CNN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

