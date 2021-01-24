Content Value Network (CVNT) Market Cap Hits $7.71 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Content Value Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $687,679.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00075912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.18 or 0.00790038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00052521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.72 or 0.04516744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017771 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

Content Value Network (CVNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.