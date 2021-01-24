ContentBox Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00416312 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 457.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

