Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

CLR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. 2,595,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 71,781 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $15,384,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 368,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 87,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

