CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.44 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002006 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $17.44 million and $31,811.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00104898 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001003 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016379 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.79 or 0.00326103 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,794,170 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.