CONTRACOIN Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $12.35 million and $10,858.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00104894 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001049 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.93 or 0.00325175 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00025346 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,794,170 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.