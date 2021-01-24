Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $852,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Copart by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

