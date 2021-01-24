Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $593.11 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $8.33 or 0.00025333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,867.17 or 0.99898623 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00026960 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 267,111,126 coins and its circulating supply is 209,326,523 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

