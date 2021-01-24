CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $910.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP opened at $896.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $892.14 and a 200 day moving average of $846.01. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $951.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in CoStar Group by 11,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,754,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.