County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

ICBK traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. 39,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $40,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $622,618.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,889 shares of company stock worth $962,660. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.