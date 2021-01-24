COVER Protocol Price Tops $493.29 (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for $493.29 or 0.01550710 BTC on exchanges. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $27.55 million and $3.39 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00055245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00128403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076462 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00284541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039537 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 65,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,840 tokens. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

COVER Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.