Covesting (COV) Hits 1-Day Volume of $108,857.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a total market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $108,857.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Covesting

Covesting (COV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Covesting

