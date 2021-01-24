Covesting Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Covesting has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $47,827.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Covesting has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00074323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $243.28 or 0.00755227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.64 or 0.04363698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017832 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.