CPChain (CPC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $81,233.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One CPChain token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $81,233.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.13 or 0.00334617 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00032402 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003672 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.98 or 0.01541039 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.