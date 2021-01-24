CPChain (CPC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $91,169.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. CPChain has a market cap of $3.20 million and $91,169.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00330476 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00030203 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003642 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000977 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.01537276 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

