Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,903.33 ($51.00).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

LON CWK traded down GBX 42 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,412 ($44.58). The stock had a trading volume of 57,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,728. Cranswick plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,688 ($35.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 21.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,515.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,571.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Cranswick plc (CWK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.09%.

About Cranswick plc (CWK.L)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

