CRDT (CRDT) Market Cap Hits $380,221.75

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. CRDT has a market cap of $380,221.75 and approximately $134,131.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRDT token can currently be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CRDT has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00055254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00128918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076445 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00283243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071633 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,702.58 or 1.02369932 BTC.

CRDT Token Profile

CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,461,707 tokens. CRDT’s official website is crdt.io

CRDT Token Trading

CRDT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

