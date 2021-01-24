Creditcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $8.83 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $456.47 million and $8.83 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002524 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,895.90 or 1.00267709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00025895 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00022320 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000279 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,608 coins and its circulating supply is 568,623,744 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.