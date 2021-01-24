Credits (CS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.65 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Credits has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $87,959.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

