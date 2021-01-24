Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) alerts:

Shares of CPG traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,572,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,942. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.34. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$422.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.39%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.