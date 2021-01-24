Critical Review: AutoNation (NYSE:AN) & Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of AutoNation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AutoNation and Vroom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoNation $21.34 billion 0.32 $450.00 million $4.55 16.85 Vroom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AutoNation and Vroom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoNation 1 5 3 0 2.22 Vroom 2 3 12 0 2.59

AutoNation currently has a consensus target price of $62.13, suggesting a potential downside of 18.99%. Vroom has a consensus target price of $59.58, suggesting a potential upside of 63.02%. Given Vroom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vroom is more favorable than AutoNation.

Profitability

This table compares AutoNation and Vroom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoNation 1.92% 17.17% 5.35% Vroom N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AutoNation beats Vroom on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 317 new vehicle franchises from 231 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. It also owned and operated 81 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 5 AutoNation USA stores, 4 automotive auction operations, and 17 parts distribution centers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

