Critical Review: Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Prime Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PACQF)

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Prime Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PACQF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colliers International Group and Prime Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $3.05 billion 1.22 $102.90 million $2.57 36.00 Prime Acquisition $2.68 million N/A $1.02 million N/A N/A

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Acquisition has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and Prime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 2.27% 12.41% 2.16% Prime Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Colliers International Group and Prime Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Prime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colliers International Group presently has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.12%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Prime Acquisition.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Prime Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services. The company also provides outsourcing and advisory services that consist of property management, valuation, property marketing, and research services; and project management services, such as planning and advisory, development management, project and program management, and commissioning and energy services to academic, corporate, cultural and non-profit, healthcare, hospitality, residential, and retail sectors, as well as federal, state, and municipal markets. In addition, it offers capital market services comprising debt and equity finance, investment management, and valuation and appraisal services. Further, the company provides corporate solutions, such as business and portfolio, supply chain and logistics, data center and digital, and workplace consulting services, as well as technology services. Additionally, it offers services for various properties, including office, land, healthcare, industrial, retail, multi-family, hospitality, and special purpose properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Prime Acquisition Company Profile

Prime Acquisition Corp. owns and operates real estate properties in Italy. The company property portfolio comprises office, logistics, commercial, and industrial real estate assets located in the Milan metropolitan area. Prime Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China.

