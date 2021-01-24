Critical Review: Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) vs. Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Entrée Resources and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37% Wheaton Precious Metals 37.30% 6.50% 5.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Entrée Resources and Wheaton Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 6 7 0 2.54

Entrée Resources presently has a consensus price target of $0.60, suggesting a potential upside of 56.01%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $55.60, suggesting a potential upside of 37.56%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entrée Resources and Wheaton Precious Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A Wheaton Precious Metals $861.33 million 21.09 $86.14 million $0.56 72.18

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Entrée Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

