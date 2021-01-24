Critical Survey: Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) versus Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Luminex and Alphatec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alphatec 0 0 6 0 3.00

Luminex currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.01%. Alphatec has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.22%. Given Luminex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Luminex is more favorable than Alphatec.

Volatility & Risk

Luminex has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luminex and Alphatec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex $334.64 million 3.97 -$3.84 million ($0.21) -136.05 Alphatec $113.43 million 10.24 -$57.00 million ($1.09) -13.59

Luminex has higher revenue and earnings than Alphatec. Luminex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphatec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Luminex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Luminex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Alphatec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Luminex and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex 4.60% 3.75% 2.73% Alphatec -51.95% -266.45% -40.80%

Summary

Luminex beats Alphatec on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer. The company also provides MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays; IDEAS, an image analysis software; and xTAG assays and products to identify the causative agent for respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, as well as IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping and pharmacogenetic assays used to profile genetic mutations related to drug metabolism. In addition, it offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables, such as ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, ARIES group A strep assays, ARIES bordetella assays, ARIES GBS assay, and ARIES C. difficile assays; and VERIGENE test cartridges. The company serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy. It also provides Arsenal spinal fixation system intended for posterior, non-cervical fixation in skeletally mature patients for treating degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, fracture or dislocation, spinal stenosis, curvatures, tumor, pseud arthrosis, and failed previous fusion; zodiac degenerative spinal fixation system, a comprehensive spinal system used to address degenerative spinal conditions and deformity correction; OsseoScrew system to restore the integrity of the spinal column; trestle luxe anterior cervical plate system; and solanas posterior cervico/thoracic fixation system and avalon occipital plate. In addition, the company offers IdentiTi Porous Ti and Transcend Lateral Interbody Implants; Battalion PC; Novel SD; Solus Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion System. Further, it is developing EOS imaging products. Additionally, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

