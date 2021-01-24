CROAT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $453.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 59.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. CROAT has a total market cap of $216,864.11 and $453.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 137.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 84,926,288 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.