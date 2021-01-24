CROAT (CROAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $650.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. CROAT has a market cap of $226,040.15 and approximately $650.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 51.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 84,936,615 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

