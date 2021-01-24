Crown Hits Market Cap of $2.07 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0784 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $3,329.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,433.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.42 or 0.01342513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.00536439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043724 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002383 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005983 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,416,927 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.