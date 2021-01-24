Crust (CRU) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Crust has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and $3.33 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $8.62 or 0.00027106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 70.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,808 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.