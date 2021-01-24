CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

CRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $138,519.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $178,530.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,508.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,698 shares of company stock worth $700,368 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRY. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CryoLife by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 545,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CryoLife by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,215,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,801,000 after purchasing an additional 242,715 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CryoLife by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 527,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 163,666 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CryoLife by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 132,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in CryoLife by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

CRY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 424,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,262. CryoLife has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $981.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CryoLife will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

