Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $9,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2,518.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,769 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 179,636 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $5,794,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,437 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 121,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $8.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.57 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

