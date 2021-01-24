Crypterium Market Cap Hits $19.58 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $19.58 million and approximately $232,904.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00076755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.42 or 0.00818326 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00053946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.32 or 0.04564824 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017871 BTC.

Crypterium is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,427,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,430,267 tokens. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium

Crypterium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

