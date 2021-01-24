Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $347,319.88 and $551.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 98.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.