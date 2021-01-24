CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $154,362.80

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $154,362.80 and $111,129.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 319.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoAds Marketplace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00054914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00128120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00076488 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00280127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00070837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039860 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoAds Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoAds Marketplace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.