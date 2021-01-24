CryptoAds Marketplace Price Reaches $0.0110 on Exchanges (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 315.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $156,772.99 and $112,158.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00057328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00129484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00076259 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00278837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00069558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038899 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

