CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,369.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $103,506.90 and approximately $1,369.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00073938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00730687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.94 or 0.04349796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017802 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

