CryptoCarbon Market Capitalization Achieves $190,646.85 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 141.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $190,646.85 and approximately $1,279.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00074254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $240.58 or 0.00746709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.68 or 0.04347482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017797 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon (CRYPTO:CCRB) is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

