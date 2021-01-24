CryptoFranc Price Reaches $1.14 on Exchanges (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003593 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $25,100.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00076789 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.00864857 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053923 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006053 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.78 or 0.04468547 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016321 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018174 BTC.
CryptoFranc Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “
Buying and Selling CryptoFranc
CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.