Crypton Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Crypton has a total market cap of $904,750.21 and approximately $44.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypton has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00075062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00127153 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.85 or 0.00797264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

CRP is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,090,552 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

Buying and Selling Crypton

Crypton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

