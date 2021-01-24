Cryptopay (CPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $5.11 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $449.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00074323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $243.28 or 0.00755227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.64 or 0.04363698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017832 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,191 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

