Cryptopay (CPAY) Reaches Market Cap of $5.56 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0813 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptopay has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $499.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00076953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.13 or 0.00836234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00054562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.33 or 0.04554118 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017996 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,191 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

