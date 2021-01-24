CryptoPing Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $76,359.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00056542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00129482 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00076226 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00278709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00069590 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,646.34 or 0.99488639 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.