CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Decreased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,774 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in CSX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in CSX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in CSX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.04.

CSX stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

