Cube (AUTO) Price Up 28.1% This Week

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Cube has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $1.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded up 28.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00077353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.94 or 0.00804369 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00054131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.58 or 0.04516850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

AUTO is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.