Cumberland Advisors Inc. Makes New $9.19 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,325 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,000. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $225.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.96 and a 200 day moving average of $213.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

