Curio One Day Volume Reaches $31,255.00 (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Curio token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curio has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Curio has a market cap of $548,907.06 and $31,255.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Curio Profile

Curio is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

